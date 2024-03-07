No. 13 Oregon State women knock No. 18 Colorado out of Pac-12 Tournament with double-overtime win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raegan Beers had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Timea Gardiner added 13 points and 11 boards and No. 13 Oregon State beat No. 18 Colorado 85-79 in double overtime in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Oregon State (24-6) will play the Stanford-Cal winner in the semifinals on Friday. Oregon State did not attempt a free throw until Beers completed a three-point play with 4:59 left in the fourth quarter to get within 50-49. The Beavers made 14 at the stripe in the second overtime — 11 coming in the final minute — to seal the victory. Talia von Oelhoffen, Donovyn Hunter and Dominika Paurova also scored 13 points for Oregon State. Hunter, a freshman, also had nine assists. Beers was 12 of 17 from in 42 minutes.

