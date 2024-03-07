New York City officials imposing curfew for migrant shelter on Randall’s Island

By WABC Staff

RANDALL’S ISLAND, New York (WABC) — A curfew goes into effect at the migrant shelter at Randall’s Island beginning later this month, making it the largest shelter to have a city-imposed curfew.

City Hall says this will bring the shelter in line with curfews already in place at 186 other city-run shelters for migrants and homeless individuals.

The 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will go into effect March 20.

A spokesperson for City Hall issued the following the statement:

“New York City continues to lead the nation in managing this national humanitarian crisis, and that includes prioritizing the health and safety of both asylum seekers in our care and New Yorkers who live in the communities surrounding the emergency shelters we manage. Beginning on March 20th, we will be instituting a curfew policy at our Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, in line with curfews already in place at traditional DHS shelters, HPD emergency shelters, and NYCEM respite sites that serve migrants and longtime New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. This policy will allow for more efficient capacity management for migrants in the city’s care.”

The site is the latest to get a city imposed curfew.

Residents will be notified of the new rule on Wednesday.

