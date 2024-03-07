Missouri lawmakers introduce bill to restrict where Drag Queen & Kings can perform

By Alex Love

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Members of the local LGBTQ+ community say state lawmakers are targeting them. A new bill could put strong limits to where drag shows are performed.

Anyone who participates in drag performances may have to alter their livelihoods and even how they go out in public if House Bill 1650 becomes law.

Each week, Jeffrey Edmondson and his staff at Hamburger Mary’s host multiple drag shows. He argues it is unfair to link it with anything sexually explicit.

“We aren’t outlawing parents or say they be guilty of a misdemeanor if they allow their children to watch an ‘R’ rated movie,” Edmondson believes. “So why is a venue like myself being forced to register as a sex club in essence when there’s nothing of the sort going on.”

House Bill 1650 was introduced by lawmakers in Jefferson City in January. It rewrites state laws relating to what it describes as “sexually oriented businesses.” It classifies any “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment” like drag performers as mature adult entertainment. The bill would make it illegal for them to perform in public unless a business is labeled an “adult cabaret”.

“My biggest concern is that this is not only infringing on people’s ability to express themselves,” Kansas City LGBTQ Commissioner Justice Horn warned. “But also messing with peoples livelihoods.”

In the summary, Rep. Mazzie Christensen who sponsored this bill, stated a person is violating this act if they perform on public property or at a location where it could be viewed by a child. Edmondson worries that could outlaw much of the Kansas City Pride Parade and business like his, too.

“They’re not doing anything that’s inappropriate,” Edmondson said. “They’re persons who are performers who are maybe dressed as the opposite sex. Drag is an art form and not necessarily a sexual activity.”

A first offense for violating the bill would be a Class A misdemeanor while a second offense could lead to a Class E felony.

