Millions of train, air passengers are affected in Germany as union members go on strike again

BERLIN (AP) — Millions of travelers across Germany are being affected by strikes again after two unions called for two-day walkouts over wages and work conditions. Around 80% of all long-distance trains as well as regional and commuter trains in the country were canceled early Thursday as train drivers went on strike. Air travel was affected as well, as ground staff for German airline Lufthansa stopped working early in the morning. The strikes led to traffic jams in cities and on highways, a shortage of share and rental cars, and plane passengers trying to desperately rebook flights to reach their destinations. Lufthansa said about 1,000 flights per day would have to be canceled.

