Lawmakers consider bill to prohibit minimum parking requirements for new construction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would prevent cities from having minimum parking requirements on new residential construction.

Sponsors of HB24-1304 argue this would increase the development of affordable housing by taking away parking mandates placed on developers. Opponents say city planning and parking should be determined on a local level.

"What we're doing is we're cutting red tape and getting government out of the way so that more housing can be developed," said Democratic Senator Nick Hinrichsen, a sponsor of HB24-1304.

Right now, individual cities and counties determine how many parking spots must be required for different types of residential construction. This bill would take that away.

Hinrichsen says the bill would prohibit cities from having or setting a minimum number of parking spots required for new construction and put the planning in the hands of developers.

He understands that it would likely lead to fewer parking spots, which he believes is good.

"We know in other areas that have done this, that there are returns on environmental outputs and cost savings on infrastructure and development," said Hinrichsen.

He says removing parking requirements would lead to greater development of affordable housing and create higher-density living areas. He believes the move would also catalyze investment in improving public transportation.

However, others argue this bill would have damaging impacts.

"It's important that local officials be able to make decisions based on the needs of individual communities like we've done here in Colorado Springs," said former city councilman Wayne Williams.

Williams has been deeply involved in city planning over the years and strongly opposes the bill.

He says areas throughout Colorado Springs have different requirements based on their unique attributes, and he argues that's how it should be.

"Right here by Chapel Hills Mall, for example. these apartments are across from a bus stop, so they need fewer parking spots than a place that isn't near a bus line," said Williams. "A one size fits all of no parking at all makes zero sense, particularly in communities that don't have the high density that Denver does."

The bill is going to House appropriations. Next, it will go to the House floor.