Law-abiding adults can now carry guns openly in South Carolina after governor approves new law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Any adult who can legally own a gun can now carry one openly in South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill loosening gun laws Thursday, just a day after it received final legislative approval. The new law provides millions of dollars for free gun training across the state needed to get a concealed weapons permit. It also provides stiffer penalties for people who repeatedly carry guns in places where they would still be banned like schools or courthouses or commit crimes while armed, whether they use the weapon or not. The penalties can be enhanced if the offender doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit.

