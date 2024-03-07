Juntas ruling Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso agree to create a joint force to fight worsening violence

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The military juntas ruling Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger say they have agreed to create a joint force to fight extremist violence in their nations. No details of how the force will operate have been released, even though the countries are experiencing financial difficulties with overstretched militaries. The three countries are facing attacks from jihadi groups. The three former French colonies have turned their back on former ally France and instead approached Russia for military support. Analysts said Thursday the effectiveness of such a security alliance would depend not just on their resources but on external support.

