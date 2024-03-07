Japan and India agree to step up security and economic cooperation amid regional security concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s and India’s foreign ministers have agreed to step up security and economic cooperation as the two Asian countries look to boost their ties in the face of China’s growing influence in the region. Japan’s Yoko Kamikawa told a joint news conference after the talks on Thursday, that she and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reaffirmed they would expand bilateral security cooperation, including in the field of defense equipment and technology transfers. She also said they agreed to look for possibilities to extend their cooperation to new areas of space and cybersecurity.

