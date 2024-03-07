Indiana nears law allowing more armed statewide officials at state Capitol

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor will decide whether certain statewide elected officials can carry handguns inside the state Capitol after lawmakers resurrected the measure. The original Senate proposal stalled but lawmakers used another method to bring the idea back Thursday. Indiana lawmakers and their staff already have the right to carry inside the complex. The new bill would allow the state attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller to do the same. However, a key change no longer allows the staff of those offices to carry on the grounds. The bill advances to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final review.

