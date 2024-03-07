Houston’s Quentin Mease Health Center Unveils Revolutionary Endoscopy Center to Bolster Fight Against Colon Cancer

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

March 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Quentin Mease Health Center, part of the esteemed Harris Health System, is proud to announce the Harris Health Endoscopy Center as its latest enhancement, offering a vital service in the fight against digestive and colon cancers. Located conveniently for Houston residents, the center was reestablished in 2023 and has started providing early detection and preventive procedures that could save lives.

With an expansive 8,000-square-foot space, the center includes eight advanced procedure suites along with 11 beds designated for pre-operative care and 18 for post-operative recovery. Operational since January with two suites, there are strategic plans to scale up within two years, projecting to perform over 17,000 procedures each year.

According to Alice Kohler, the Nursing Director at the Endoscopy Center, timely detection is crucial. She states, “Immediate diagnosis is key to improving outcomes for treatable cancers.” The center focuses on colonoscopies, one of the most effective tools for diagnosing rectal and lower colon cancers, but it also offers esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) and checks for other gastrointestinal cancers. This service is particularly significant considering the American Cancer Society’s findings that colorectal cancer ranks as the third most diagnosed cancer in the nation, with African Americans facing a higher incidence and mortality rate.

Matthew Reeder, Ambulatory Care Services Administrator at Harris Health, highlights the center’s role in broadening access to critical healthcare services, “We’re now able to provide timely and appropriate treatment in a state-of-the-art environment.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests regular screenings for colorectal cancer beginning at age 45 or 50. Notably, with a rise in cases among adults aged 20-49, the CDC underscores the importance of increased awareness around individual risk factors.

Recommended for a colonoscopy are those:

• Aged 45 or older,

• With a family history or other cancer risk factors,

• Exhibiting concerning symptoms like changes in bowel habits, blood in stool, or unexplained weight loss.

Jennifer Small, AuD, the Executive Vice President and Administrator of Ambulatory Care Services at Harris Health, comments on the center’s inception, “Our leadership saw the urgent need for this cutting-edge facility. It’s a reflection of our commitment to community health.”

The Endoscopy Center is a cooperative initiative involving Baylor College of Medicine and McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, enhancing the diverse specialty services offered at the Quentin Mease Health Center—a 132,000-square-foot, five-story facility. In 2023, this facility also welcomed the Thomas Street at Quentin Mease for HIV treatment and the Harris Health Dialysis Center, underscoring its pivotal role in comprehensive healthcare provision.

For further information or to arrange a procedure, the Quentin Mease Health Center along with the Harris Health Endoscopy Center invite the readers of Houston Style Magazine to experience their superior healthcare services firsthand. Go to: HarrisHealth.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.