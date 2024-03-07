Hair clippers erupt in flames at San Bernardino barber shop, video shows

By KABC Staff

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KABC) — Frightening video from a barber shop in San Bernardino shows a pair of hair clippers bursting into flames.

A barber says he just finished giving a man a haircut when the clippers caught on fire. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The barber told Eyewitness News the clippers were only two months old, adding they’re growing in popularity because they are cordless.

We reached out to Style-Craft Pro, the company that makes the clippers, but have not heard back.

