France to seal the right to abortion in its constitution as world marks International Women’s Day
By ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — France’s leaders will use a Napoleon-era press to seal the right to abortion into the country’s constitution. Friday’s historic ceremony is open to the public and designed to show support to women across the world on International Women’s Day. France is the first country to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in its national charter with the amendment French legislators approved on Monday. The ceremony is a key event on a day focused on advancing women’s rights globally. Marches, demonstrations and conferences are being held the world over, from Asia to Latin America and elsewhere.