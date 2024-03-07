Feds investigating suspected smuggling at Wisconsin prison, 11 workers suspended in probe

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating a possible smuggling ring at a Wisconsin prison that has resulted in the suspension of nearly a dozen employees. A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that the governor and the state Department of Corrections asked the U.S. Department of Justice and other federal law enforcement authorities to launch an investigation at Waupun Correctional Institution in June. Spokesperson Britt Cudaback says that came after multiple sweeps at the prison revealed inmates were obtaining contraband such as cellphones and drugs. The Department of Corrections says 11 prison employees have been placed on administrative leave since May 2023 in connection with the probe.

