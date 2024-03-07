Families support Victoria and Scottie’s Law to enact harsher punishment for fentanyl dealers

By Lisa Robinson

Click here for updates on this story

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — Families of loved ones who died from fentanyl overdoses are supporting legislation for harsher punishment.

Maryland state lawmakers are considering Victoria and Scottie’s Law (House Bill 1245), which would create stiffer penalties for people who deal fentanyl resulting in death.

Scottie Broadfoot Jr. died at the age of 21 from fentanyl poisoning in 2019.

“Scottie purchased cocaine, also known as fire. Scotty died. I will never see Scottie smile again,” said Scottie Broadfoot Sr. “Even though his dealer has had several arrests with fentanyl involved, he still smiles every day and is free on the streets.”

One of the bill’s sponsors, Delegate Chris Tomlinson, R-District 5, said the bill seeks to get a maximum sentence of 20 years.

“The bill is designed to go after drug dealers who are selling the worst of the worst to our loved ones and not addicts who needs treatment,” said Tomlinson, whose district encompasses portions of Frederick and Carroll counties.

“These dealers are not getting high on their own supply. These are people who are purposely making money dealing poison that kills people,” said Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready, R-District 5, one of the sponsors of the Senate version of the legislation, Senate Bill 1075.

April Babcock lost her son, Austin, in 2019 to fentanyl and cocaine. She said the legislation is needed in Maryland.

“We have a crisis in this country. We have a crisis in Maryland. We need laws. Why are drug dealers getting away with murder?” Babcock said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.