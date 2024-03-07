Detention center rejects Albuquerque teens charged with gun crimes

By Faith Egbuonu

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Albuquerque Police Department arrested five juveniles in two separate incidents involving teenagers found to be in possession of firearms.

According to APD, the juveniles were released to their parents at the scene of each incident due to overcrowding and understaffing at the Bernalillo County Youth Detention Center.

“While the teens met the criteria for juvenile detention, the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center denied to detain them due to understaffing and overpopulation,” a spokesperson for APD wrote in a news release.

According to APD, auto theft detectives received a bait car activation after four juveniles stole a city-owned bait car from a deployment location. APD detectives monitored surveillance footage from inside while the four juveniles drove the stolen vehicle through neighborhoods, apartment complexes and entertainment districts in Albuquerque.

Shortly after, officers disabled the stolen vehicle while the juveniles exited before it came to a complete stop. According to APD, the juveniles were captured on surveillance video passing a firearm around to one another as well as pointing the firearm outside of the car window while exiting the vehicle.

Charges Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle Unlawful possession of a handgun (Under 19) Tampering with evidence Resisting, evading and obstructing an officer

Albuquerque police received a “shots fired” call at an IHOP restaurant in Northwest Albuquerque on Sunday, March 3. According to APD, a 17-year-old brandished a firearm while threatening employees and customers inside.

The victims stated to police the suspect was “verbally aggressive” before hearing gunshots. Additionally, the victims exited the restaurant and spotted the suspect leaving the scene in a white Toyota Tacoma. According to APD, the suspect was taken into custody shortly after. Two of the juveniles are currently on active probation.

Charges Aggravated battery (with a deadly weapon) Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon Negligent use of a deadly weapon

“The problem is the same problem we’ve had for quite a while now post-COVID, the ability to fill positions within the facility. We currently have 35 individuals working in there now, which puts us for about a 47% vacancy rate,” Perez told KOAT.

“Everything in the facility is managed off of a ratio. That ratio being the number of employees to residents, as we refer to the individuals that are inside of our facility. That ratio is an 8 to 1 ratio. So, we can’t bring in more than what the ratio allows, in order for us to adhere to CYFD, these rules and to be able to manage the facility in a safe manner,” Perez said.

“That’s really what occurred over the weekend. We were at that ratio of 8 to 1 regarding the facility itself. We also did have a couple of disturbance inside of the facility at the same that these individuals were wanting to be brought in which again is another reason, but the main reason being that the ratio of resident to staff had been met and is continuing to be met at 44,” Perez said.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the number of youths that are coming into our facility or that are doing down a dark, negative path,” Perez told KOAT.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.