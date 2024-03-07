Denver Broncos releasing star safety Justin Simmons in cost-saving move, AP source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are releasing safety Justin Simmons in a cost-saving move. It’s the first domino to fall in the Russell Wilson fallout. The Broncos announced earlier this week they’re releasing their quarterback next week. That move leaves them with a record $85 million in dead cap charges that necessitates more painful cuts to their roster. Simmons leads the league with 30 interceptions in his eight seasons in Denver and has been a second-team All-Pro four of the last five years.

