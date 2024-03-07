Democrat Min to face Republican Baugh in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Dave Min has advanced to the November general election in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District. He’ll face Republican Scott Baugh, a former state lawmaker. The Orange County seat may be key to determining which party controls the House. It’s currently held by Democratic Rep. Katie Porter, who decided not to seek re-election and instead ran for U.S. Senate. She didn’t make it through the primary.

