Colorado takes of 3rd in Pac-12, tops Oregon 79-75

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley scored at the basket with 12 seconds left to help Colorado hold off Oregon for a 79-75 win on Thursday night to take over third place in the Pac-12 Conference.

Both teams came in tied for third at 11-7.

Jackson Shelstad’s layup with 6:39 left pulled the Ducks into a 61-61 tie, but Colorado answered with a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer by Tristan da Silva, a pair of KJ Simpson layups and a Hadley layup to take a 70-61 lead with 3:22 left. Jermaine Couisnard had a layup and a 3 to get Oregon within four and his 3 with 36 seconds left got the Ducks within two, but they would not score again.

Colorado shot 55.2% (32-58) from the field and was 8 of 17 from beyond the arc. Oregon hit 32 of 60 from the field (53.3%) and was 7 of 24 from long range.

Da Silva hit 3 of 6 from distance to lead Colorado (21-9, 12-7) with 22 points. Hadley hit all four 3-point attempts to score 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Simpson added 17 points and dished six assists.

Shelstad scored 23 points and dished six assists to lead Oregon (19-11, 11-8). N’Faly Dante added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Couisnard contributed 17.

Oregon plays host to Utah Saturday. Colorado plays at Oregon State Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball