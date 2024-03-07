China’s exports and imports beat estimates for first 2 months, signaling improving demand

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports and imports for the first two months of the year beat estimates, an indication that demand may be improving as Beijing attempts to speed up its economic recovery. Customs data released Thursday showed exports for January and February grew 7.1% from a year earlier, up from a 2.3% rise in December. Imports rose 3.5%, compared to 0.2% growth in December. The trade surplus was $125 billion. The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic, as it grapples with weaker demand globally and a slump in its property sector that is weighing on growth.

