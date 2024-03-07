Canadian police find 6 people dead in a house in Ottawa and arrest a suspect

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada’s capital of Ottawa are investigating the deaths of six people including four children and two adults found in a house in a southern suburb. Authorities said Thursday a seventh person is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the home in the city’s south end area of Barrhaven area around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. A suspect was arrested very soon after that and police said there is no ongoing threat to public safety. Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told local radio stations that police do not believe the deaths were the result of domestic or intimate partner violence.

