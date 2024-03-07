Behind the doors of a Chinese hacking company, a sordid culture fueled by influence, alcohol and sex

BEIJING (AP) — China’s hacking industry, leaked internal documents reveal, is vast in size and scope but also suffers from shady business practices, disgruntlement over pay and work quality, and poor security protocols. China’s state security agencies have contracted large amounts of hacking and espionage work to private contractors to slash costs and expand their reach, allowing Beijing to direct a huge number of hackers to infiltrate systems overseas. But leaked documents from one contractor, I-Soon, show that in China’s hackers-for-hire industry, corners are cut and rules are often murky and poorly enforced.

By DAKE KANG and ZEN SOO Associated Press

