Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Halloween party

PHOENIX (AP) — Four young males have been indicted and two more were arrested on Thursday in the fatal beating of a teenage boy during a Halloween party in a suburb of Phoenix last year. Sixteen-year-old Preston Lord died from his injuries two days after the Oct. 28 attack in Queen Creek. The Arizona Republic reported that his killing involved a gang called the “Gilbert Goons,” who recorded blitz-style attacks in parks, parking garages and house parties and posted the videos on social media. Activists held vigils and marched against gang violence. Maricopa County authorities said the four indicted suspects face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

