Alligator charges deputy in Hall County, sheriff’s office says

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful around certain bodies of water after an alligator charged a deputy Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., a deputy was helping with a K-9 training session by a pond off Allen Creek Road when he heard a hiss. A 7 to 9-foot alligator was in the water with its mouth open, and it chased after him moments later, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy ran up an embankment and wasn’t injured. Now, the sheriff’s office said it will be installing warning signs about alligators, snakes and other wildlife in the area.

The area where the alligator was spotted isn’t usually accessible to the public, but the sheriff’s office is cautioning the public to be careful around bodies of water near the site, including the stream that feeds to the pond.

