Additional child neglect charges filed against the mother of a missing Wisconsin boy

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed additional child neglect charges against the mother of a 3-year-old Wisconsin boy who vanished last month. A judge also rejected her request for a bond reduction Thursday. Katrina Baur’s son was last seen Feb. 20 at a residence in Two Rivers. Baur was charged last month with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Manitowoc County prosecutors amended the felony count Thursday to a charge of party-to-a-crime chronic child neglect. They also filed a misdemeanor charge of neglecting a child against the 31-year-old.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.