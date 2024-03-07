A timeline of Haiti’s gang violence and how the country got to where it is

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti is once again facing a wave of chaos fueled by ongoing gang wars. Haiti’s security crisis has spiraled since the 2021 assassination of the country’s president. Gang leaders have grown increasingly violent and empowered, taking advantage of power vacuums in the Caribbean nation to grow in strength. Now, gangs continue to rampage across Haiti. The country’s embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry remains blocked out of the country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.