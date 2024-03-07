4 players from Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield soccer team suspended over rape investigation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina top-flight club Vélez Sarsfield has suspended four players after a woman accused them of raping her last week. Velez says it suspended goalkeeper Sebastián Sosa, defender Braian Cufré, midfielder José Ignacio Florentín and striker Abiel Osorio after learning that prosecutors had launched an investigation. A sexual-abuse complaint was filed in Tucuman where Velez played Saturday in a match against Atletico Tucuman. Local media report that the alleged victim told authorities that she agreed to join one of the players in a hotel room, but that there were three other men there. The woman says she drank alcoholic beverages with the players, fell asleep in one of the beds and then was allegedly raped.

