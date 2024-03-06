Workers expressed concern over bowed beams, structural issues before Idaho hangar collapse killed 3

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A newspaper in Idaho is reporting that workers had expressed concerned about bending or bowed beams and other structural issues before a steel airport hangar under construction collapsed in January, killing 3 people. The Idaho Statesman obtained police interviews and reports through a public records request. They show some employees told the site’s supervisor of their worry a day before the privately owned and partially built hangar collapsed Jan. 31 on the grounds of the Boise Airport. Boise police turned its information over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has said its investigation into the collapse could take up to six months.

