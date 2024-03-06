Vulnerable western crowned pigeon hatches at Pittsburgh Zoo

By Madeline Bartos

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo has welcomed a western crowned pigeon to their flock.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium shared a photo of its new western crowned pigeon on social media Tuesday. The species is one of the largest members of the pigeon family, the zoo said.

The chick is one of only 10 that have recently hatched worldwide, and the zoo said it’s only the second facility to welcome the species in the past year.

Southwick’s Zoo in Massachusetts, which also has a western crowned pigeon, says the birds spend most of their time on the ground and rarely fly. They’re believed to be the closest living relative to dodos.

The species is considered vulnerable because they’re threatened by hunting and habitat loss.

The Pittsburgh Zoo said the new western crowned pigeon can be found in the Outback Adventure area in Kids Kingdom.

The pigeon’s hatching is a spot of joy for the Pittsburgh Zoo, which is mourning the loss of three beloved animals over the month of February.

“With more than 8,000 animals representing over 600 species, we celebrate every time a new baby is born, and we grieve when a beloved creature passes away,” the zoo said in a Facebook post last week. “Thank you for your support and understanding over the past difficult weeks. We look forward to continuing to share the wonder of wildlife together as a community.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.