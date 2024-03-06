Vienna Philharmonic, once an all-male ensemble, now has 24 female musicians

NEW YORK (AP) — A male bastion from its founding in 1842 until 1997, the Vienna Philharmonic has 24 female players among 145 members with three vacancies as it tours the United States this week. Based since 1870 at Vienna’s Musikverein, the self-governing ensemble elects leadership, engages conductors, chooses programs and schedules tours and recording sessions. The Vienna Philharmonic selects members from the Vienna State Opera Orchestra and has had a summer residency at the Salzburg Festival since 1922. Harpist Anna Lelkes played with the Philharmonic for 26 years as a nonmember before she became the first woman admitted.

