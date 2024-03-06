US asks Haiti’s PM Henry to ‘move forward’ on a process that will lead to elections

By Caitlin Hu, CNN

(CNN) — The United States has asked Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry to “move forward on a political process that will lead to establishment of a presidential transitional council that will lead to elections,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

“We think it is urgent that he move forward in that direction and start the process of bringing normalcy back to Haiti,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

A plane carrying Henry landed in Puerto Rico on Tuesday after days of speculation about his whereabouts. He has been visiting Kenya to sign an agreement securing a Kenyan-led mission of 1,000 police officers to Haiti to restore security in the Caribbean country

Since last week, Port-au-Prince has been gripped by a wave of highly coordinated gang attacks on law enforcement and state institutions. Armed groups have burned down police stations and released thousands of inmates from two prisons, in what one gang leader described as an attempt to overthrow Henry’s government.

A powerful gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier, warned of dire consequences unless Henry resigns.

“If Ariel Henry doesn’t step down, if the international community continues to support Ariel Henry, they will lead us directly into a civil war that will end in genocide,” Cherizier told Reuters in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.

“The international community, especially the United States, Canada, France, and the Core Group will be responsible for all the people who die in Haiti.”

