Top Virginia Senate negotiator vows to keep Alexandria arena out of the budget

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top Democratic Virginia lawmaker is vowing to keep language enabling a proposed relocation by the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to Alexandria out of the state budget. Sen. L. Louise Lucas chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. She is the top negotiator for her chamber in pending budget talks. She reiterated her opposition to the project in an interview late Wednesday night. She says it could not make it into the spending plan without her support. A spokesperson for Youngkin said the governor would have more to say on the subject Thursday morning.

