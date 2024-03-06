Social media ban for minors less restrictive in Florida lawmakers’ second attempt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have sent Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill to ban or restrict minors’ access to social media less than a week after he vetoed a more restrictive proposal. DeSantis is expected to sign the new version of the ban, which passed the House Wednesday on a 109-4 vote. It will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 15- and 16-year-olds. DeSantis vetoed a bill last week that would ban social media for minors under 16 regardless of parental consent. At the time, however, he said he supported the idea and worked with lawmakers on new language.

