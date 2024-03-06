Russian missile strike hits Odesa near where Zelensky met with Greek PM

By Christian Edwards and Victoria Butenko, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian missile struck Odesa on Wednesday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the Black Sea port city with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Five people were reported to have been killed in the strike, which came as the two leaders were getting into their cars after touring the city. Neither of the men were injured but Zelensky said he was close enough to have seen and heard the strike.

“We saw this strike today. You can see who we are dealing with, they don’t care where they strike. I know that there were victims today, I don’t know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead and wounded,” Zelensky said from Odesa on Wednesday.

“We need to defend ourselves first and foremost. The best way to do that is with an air defense system,” he added.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told CNN that five people were killed in the strike. He did not specify if those killed were military personnel or civilians.

Trips to frontlines

Mitsotakis said Zelensky had given him a tour of the city, which has sustained huge damage from months of Russian strikes, before they heard air raid sirens.

“Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion,” Mitsotakis told reporters later Wednesday. “I think that for us is the best, most vivid reminder that there is a real war going on here. Every day there is a war, which not only affects the front, the soldiers, it affects our innocent fellow citizens.”

Zelensky frequently makes high-risk trips to the frontlines and has welcomed dozens of world leaders to Ukraine over more than two years of war with Russia, but Wednesday’s attack may represent one of the closest calls for the president.

Russia has pummeled Odesa with missiles for months as Moscow has targeted Ukraine’s grain storage facilities.

On Saturday, a Russian drone attack on an apartment block in Odesa killed 12 people, including five children, Ukrainian officials said.

Zelensky said the attack pressed home the need to further strengthen the country’s air defenses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

