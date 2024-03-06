Royal Caribbean cabin attendant accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms to spy on guests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 34-year-old Royal Caribbean cruise employee is accused of hiding cameras inside bathrooms of passenger cabins to spy on guests. Arvin Joseph Mirasol was arrested Sunday on charges of production and possession of child pornography after the Symphony of the Seas arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A probable cause affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court of Florida says a guest staying in a cabin where Mirasol was an attendant found a camera on Feb. 25. She reported it to ship officials, who detained Mirasol until the ship returned to Fort Lauderdale. He was questioned by state and federal agents and arrested. He is represented by the federal public defender’s office.

