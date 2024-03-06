Politicians vying to lead Haiti form alliances as gangs take over and premier tries to return home

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian politicians have started creating alliances to lead a country crumbling under gang attacks that have shuttered the main airport and prevented embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry from returning home. Politicians on Wednesday pursued new coalitions as Haiti remained largely paralyzed, with schools and businesses still closed amid heavy gunfire blamed on gangs that control an estimated 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince where several bodies lay strewn on empty streets. One new political alliance involves former rebel leader Guy Philippe and ex-presidential candidate and senator Moïse Jean Charles. They signed a deal to form a three-person council to lead Haiti.

