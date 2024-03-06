Palmer Ridge High School student died following snowboarding accident
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - A 14-year-old Palmer Ridge High School student died following a snowboarding accident on March 2 at Keystone Resort.
District 38 Principal Adam Frank shared the following message with the community regarding the loss of Levi Inama.
Levi will be remembered by our community as a friend, athlete, scholar and wonderful person. Levi was kind, respected and caring, and his presence will be missed in our halls, as well as on our Football and Track teams, where he was a hard-working, student-athlete.Principal Adam Frank, Palmer Ridge High School
District 38 says that they will have support services available at our high schools throughout this week, and members of the District 38 team are available to support those in our community who may need additional assistance.
Keystone Resort released the following statement on the incident.
Keystone Resort confirms a serious incident took place on the mountain on Sunday, March 2 involving a 14-year-old male from Monument, Colo.Keystone Resort Spokesperson
"Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Chris Sorensen, vice president and general manager at Keystone Resort.
The guest was transported to the Keystone Medical Center after Keystone Ski Patrol responded to a snowboard incident on a beginner trail on Dercum Mountain.