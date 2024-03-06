Palmer Ridge High School student died following snowboarding accident

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - A 14-year-old Palmer Ridge High School student died following a snowboarding accident on March 2 at Keystone Resort.

District 38 Principal Adam Frank shared the following message with the community regarding the loss of Levi Inama.

Levi will be remembered by our community as a friend, athlete, scholar and wonderful person. Levi was kind, respected and caring, and his presence will be missed in our halls, as well as on our Football and Track teams, where he was a hard-working, student-athlete. Principal Adam Frank, Palmer Ridge High School

District 38 says that they will have support services available at our high schools throughout this week, and members of the District 38 team are available to support those in our community who may need additional assistance.

Keystone Resort released the following statement on the incident.