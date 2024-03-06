Skip to Content
News

Palmer Ridge High School student died following snowboarding accident

Keystone Resort
By
today at 11:28 AM
Published 12:05 PM

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - A 14-year-old Palmer Ridge High School student died following a snowboarding accident on March 2 at Keystone Resort.

District 38 Principal Adam Frank shared the following message with the community regarding the loss of Levi Inama.

Levi will be remembered by our community as a friend, athlete, scholar and wonderful person. Levi was kind, respected and caring, and his presence will be missed in our halls, as well as on our Football and Track teams, where he was a hard-working, student-athlete.

Principal Adam Frank, Palmer Ridge High School

District 38 says that they will have support services available at our high schools throughout this week, and members of the District 38 team are available to support those in our community who may need additional assistance.

Keystone Resort released the following statement on the incident.

Keystone Resort confirms a serious incident took place on the mountain on Sunday, March 2 involving a 14-year-old male from Monument, Colo.

"Keystone Resort, Keystone Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Chris Sorensen, vice president and general manager at Keystone Resort. 

The guest was transported to the Keystone Medical Center after Keystone Ski Patrol responded to a snowboard incident on a beginner trail on Dercum Mountain.

Keystone Resort Spokesperson
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content