No video voyeurism charge for ousted Florida GOP chair, previously cleared in rape case

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say the ousted former chair of the Republican Party of Florida will not face a video voyeurism charge for recording a sexual encounter with a woman who accused him of rape, a case in which he was also not charged. Sarasota prosecutors said in memo Wednesday the woman made inconsistent statements about whether or not she consented to the video made by Christian Ziegler during the October encounter at her home, prosecutors said in the memo. A crime could be committed if there was evidence the video was made without her knowledge and consent. Ziegler has insisted on his innocence and that the encounter was consensual.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.