Nikki Haley says she’s suspending her presidential campaign. What does that mean?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley says she’s suspending her presidential campaign. Not ending, not concluding, not terminating — suspending. There are reasons candidates use that term. One of the big reasons has a lot to do with money. Under federal election law, a candidate who’s filed to run for office technically remains one until after the election. But by declaring they’re “suspending” a campaign, a candidate is signaling to donors they’re shifting to the next phase. After a spirited campaign, that often includes the need to retire outstanding debts. But the use of the term “suspend” also adheres to one of the longstanding axioms of politics: Never close a door, never rule anything out.

