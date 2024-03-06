Man fatally shot aboard Philadelphia bus in 3rd fatal bus-related shooting in 3 days

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a passenger shot aboard a bus in Philadelphia has died from his wounds, marking the third time in three days that someone was killed while riding, entering or leaving a SEPTA bus. The most recent shooting occurred around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, when police say someone who apparently had just gotten off a bus suddenly started firing back inside. A 37-year-old man was hit in the chest and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. The shooter ran away and was not in police custody as of Wednesday. Authorities have not released the victim’s name, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

