Got tumbleweeds? People might be willing to buy them

By Eliza Pace

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Extreme winds over the weekend sent tumbleweeds rolling across roads, into backyards, and against houses. Several cities around Utah faced an Armageddon of tumbleweeds including Eagle Mountain, Daybreak, South Jordan, and Grantsville.

However, despite the challenge, residents of these cities may be sitting on their next business opportunity.

Multiple sites offer tumbleweeds for sale. The price range? Anywhere from $20 to $220.

Etsy had an “extra large tumbleweed, ethically sourced” listed for $139.99 from Nevada.

Another site called Dried Decor, called tumbleweeds “a classic sight in the American West,” and said they were “great to use with dried grasses or pine cones for decorations.”

Buy Florals also offered tumbleweeds for sale: everything from “baby tumbleweeds” to “giant western tumbleweed,” to “ginormous tumbleweed.”

Ebay had this 37 inch tumbleweed offered for $220.00.

Many of the sites have tumbleweeds listed from Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico, but Utah seemed to be underrepresented.

With homes piled high with Tumbleweeds Saturday morning, this may be Utah’s chance to get into the market of selling American West décor.

