Clarification: Campus-Death-Georgia-Immigration story

ATLANTA (AP) — In a headline and story published Feb. 29, 2024, The Associated Press reported that a bill in the Georgia House of Representatives would mandate that local police and sheriff’s departments cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help identify undocumented immigrants and detain them for possible deportation. The story should have made clear that the only people who could be arrested on immigration warrants under the ICE program would be people already held in local jails, and that police would not be making arrests outside the jail.

