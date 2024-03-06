China coast guard flexes its might against the Philippines in disputed waters as journalists watch

ABOARD BRP SINDANGAN (AP) — It was a heart-pounding moment far out in the disputed South China Sea: One of at least five Chinese coast guard ships aggressively approached and sideswiped a Philippine patrol ship, creating a loud, jarring noise that sent its Filipino crew scrambling to lower rubber fenders to cushion the boat’s hull. Two other Chinese coast guard ships used water cannons against a supply boat carrying a Filipino admiral. Tuesday’s hostilities off the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal were witnessed by two Associated Press journalists and others who were invited to join the Philippine coast guard mission. It was the latest showdown in one of the world’s most hotly disputed waters that some fear could put the U.S. and China on a collision course.

BY JOEAL CALUPITAN AND AARON FAVILA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.