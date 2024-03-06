Canada reaches settlement with Canadian detained in China for nearly three years
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has reached a settlement with one of two Canadians who were detained in China for nearly three years on national security charges. A lawyer for Michael Spavor confirmed Wednesday that a resolution has been reached. The Canadian government has long maintained that Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were held to pressure Canada to release a senior executive of Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies, who had been detained in December 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities who wanted her to face charges in America.