Campus Chronicles – Fort Bend ISD – March 6, 2024

By Lisa Valadez

March 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Fort Bend ISD

Fort Bend ISD proudly unveiled the recipients of the 2023-2024 Rookie Teachers of the Year. These exceptional educators’ unwavering dedication to educational excellence serves as a beacon of inspiration for students, faculty, and the entire school community. Heartfelt congratulations to the honorees!

On March 4, 2024, Fort Bend County witnessed an extraordinary event as the community and school district came together to commemorate the naming of the Fort Bend ISD School in honor of Malala Yousafzai. County Judge KP George expressed his profound privilege in meeting Malala, an eminent figure in advocating for female education and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize

Nine students representing Clements High School recently participated in the esteemed annual HPE Codewars competition, held by Hewlett Packard Enterprises. Notably, both advanced teams achieved placements in the top 10 of their division. Additionally, the Novice team, comprised of Nikhil Chowdhary, Maxwell Risner, and Arthur Zhou, claimed the 1st position in their novice group.

Fort Bend ISD has made history as the first school district in Texas to introduce a JROTC Coast Guard program! The announcement of this groundbreaking initiative was commemorated at Crawford High School with the presence of a Coast Guard helicopter, boat, and K9 unit. This significant development opens up numerous remarkable opportunities for students within the district.

