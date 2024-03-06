Betty Ford forever postage stamp is unveiled at the White House
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new forever postage stamp bearing the portrait of former U.S. First Lady Betty Ford was unveiled at the White House Wednesday. Ford, who died in 2011, was an advocate for women’s health and breast cancer awareness — having undergone breast cancer surgery in 1974. She also established treatment centers around the country that are credited with helping generations of Americans overcome addiction — after she publicly revealed in 1978 that she struggled with prescription medication and alcohol addiction.