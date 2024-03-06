Beloved author Kate DiCamillo talks writing and healing herself with new middle-grade novel ‘Ferris’

NEW YORK (AP) — Children’s author Kate DiCamillo, known for “The Tale of Despereaux” and “Because of Winn-Dixie,” has a new book debuting this week called “Ferris.” It has all the hallmarks of an inventive, funny DiCamillo story, with well-drawn characters. But for the first time, its nucleus is a happy family. DiCamillo tells The Associated Press that after healing some of the trauma of her own childhood, and finally being able to receive the love of fans, she was ready to write a story about pure love. It’s a busy year for the 59-year-old, who is releasing two more books this year.

