Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas paused for rare visitor

(CNN) — The fountains at Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas were paused after a rare bird stopped by for a visit.

A Yellow-billed Loon was seen taking a dip in Lake Bellagio, the resort shared on X Tuesday evening.

“The Fountains of Bellagio are paused as we work with state wildlife officials to rescue a Yellow-billed Loon, one of the 10 rarest birds in the U.S., that has found comfort on Las Vegas’ own Lake Bellagio,” the resort said.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) became involved in relocating the bird.

“Rest assured, our experts have determined that the Bellagio fountains pose no harm to the bird, and we have instructed the hotel that the fountains can continue to operate without risk to any wildlife,” NDOW shared on Facebook.

The juvenile bird was safely captured Wednesday morning and relocated to a more suitable, remote location with space, food and quiet surroundings, according to a NDOW Facebook post.

The bird appeared to be in good health, according to a biologist involved in the bird’s capture.

Yellow-billed Loons are generally associated with coastal regions, the NDOW said.

They are considered a species of conservation concern because of their small global population and habitat limitations, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

It was unclear when the Fountains of Bellagio show would resume. The resort did not respond to CNN’s question about timing.

