After a decade in limbo, Zac Efron and John Cena’s buddy comedy ‘Ricky Stanicky’ hits streaming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When director Peter Farrelly set out to make “There’s Something About Mary” more than 25 years ago, he knew it might take some convincing for a studio to open the purse strings for a boundary-pushing comedy. It ultimately became the third highest-grossing film of its year. Now, Farrelly is banking on that same thirst for vulgarity and depraved humor for “Ricky Stanicky.” His latest buddy comedy stars Zac Efron and John Cena and hits Prime Video on Thursday. The film’s script sat in limbo for more than a decade with a host of big names attached to at various points.

