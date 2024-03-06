A Texas GOP brawl is dragging to a runoff. How the power struggle may push Republicans farther right

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Republican primary saw more than a dozen incumbents defeated or forced into uncomfortable runoffs in races from the state House to a top state court. Tuesday’s election results could reshape the leadership of the Legislature. Already the outcome has emboldened insurgent challengers hoping more victories are to come. The leaders behind the upheaval are state Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbot. They waged muscular, combative and effective campaigns of personal and political revenge against dozens of incumbents. The political casualties also included three Republican judges on the state Court of Criminal Appeals, which handles death penalty matters and other criminal law issues.

