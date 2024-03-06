A blast rocks the Ukrainian city of Odesa during a visit by Zelenskyy and Greece’s prime minister

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sound of a large explosion reverberated around the Ukrainian port of Odesa as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greece’s prime minister ended a tour of the war-ravaged southern city Wednesday. The Greek prime minister said the delegations were getting into their vehicles when they heard the blast. Zelenskyy said the explosion caused an unknown number of dead and wounded. Russian officials made no immediate comment. The European Commission president calls it a “new attempt at terror” by Russia. Foreign leaders have made numerous trips to Ukraine, and they occasionally have had to take refuge in shelters when air raid sirens sound.

By SUSIE BLANN and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

